Jessica Alba Opens Up About Her Secret To Long Lasting Marriage: ‘You Have To Find Time To Make Time For Each Other’

Jessica Alba believes it is essential to take some time out for the partner to have a happy and successful marriage. As the actress prepares for the release of her film Trigger Warning, Alba candidly spoke to People Magazine about being in a happy union with Cash Warren. The film producer and the Hollywood star have been married for 16 years and are parents to 3 kids.

Alba stated that she and her husband try to make time for each other, which has been a priority since the beginning of their relationship. Moreover, the actress thinks spending time together as a family, with their children involved, is equally important.

What did Jessica Alba say about making her marriage successful with her husband?

During her interaction with the media portal, Jessica Alba revealed that she believes in making time for the other person, even amidst busy schedules. Speaking of making the partner a priority, the actress shared, "It's something you really have to make a choice to do. You have to really find time to make time for each other."

Moreover, the Dark Angel actress shared, "Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority, and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect."

Advertisement

The actress also pointed out that spending time with the kids makes the family bond stronger. Alba claimed she took a family trip to the Monster Jam with her kids and husband. While the Hollywood star shared that the girls zoned out into their own activities, her son, Hayes, had too much fun at the venue.

Alba added, "To have this 6-year-old dude, who we pretty much always bring into our environment, feel so confident was the cutest thing ever."

ALSO READ: Trigger Warning TRAILER: Jessica Alba Fights Chainsaw-Wielding Opponent In Netflix's New Action Movie

Jessica Alba’s new Netflix film

Jessica Alba is set to star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Trigger Warning. For the movie, Alba has donned the suit of an officer on duty, who will fight the bad men with impressive knife skills.

According to the synopsis of the movie, “Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.”

Advertisement

The movie is set to release on June 21.

ALSO READ: Top 10 jessica alba movies and tv shows of all time