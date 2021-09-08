Jessica Alba REVEALS her biggest pet peeve as a mom; Shares why daughter Haven steals her phone

Jessica Alba recently spoke to People magazine and opened up on why she isn’t a fan of her kids using social media. If you didn’t know, Alba shares three children — daughters Honor Marie Warren, 13, and Haven Garner Warren, 10, and son Hayes Alba Warren, 3 — with husband Cash Warren. And in her chat, Alba revealed that one of her biggest mom pet peeves is social media.

“Haven steals my phone and goes on TikTok because she’s not allowed to have social media. Whenever there needs to be a chore done, Honor loves to be doing her homework. And Cash plays chess and does New York Times crosswords pretty much every waking hour that I’m trying to talk to him about anything,” she said.

During her chat, the Fantastic 4 actress also looked back at workplace sexism. “I always wanted to be treated the way that I saw men being treated. Men were told, ‘Oh, you’re really smart,’ if you have ideas about the character or the story, where for the women it was like, ‘What? You have an opinion?’ It was like you came off as aggressive, where a man just looked really assertive and powerful,” she shared.

Back in October 2019, Alba was asked about the importance of presenting strong female role models onscreen, she said: "I have always been drawn to strong women in characters that I played. You know, I dabbled in playing some characters that were a little more passives and I don't know I pulled it off that well to be honest with you."

