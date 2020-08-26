  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jessica Alba schools Joseph Gordon Levitt on skincare and the results are hilarious; Watch

Jessica Alba walked Joseph Gordon Levitt through a simple skincare routine for her new YouTube video, and the results were simply hilarious. Watch their chat below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Jessica Alba schools Joseph Gordon Levitt on skincare and the results are hilarious; Watch Jessica Alba schools Joseph Gordon Levitt on skincare and the results are hilarious; Watch

While it's no secret that Honest Beauty founder and actress Jessica Alba has gorgeous, radiant skin, her co-stars also aren't far behind. In a new video, posted on her YouTube channel, Alba walked a pretty clueless Joseph Gordon-Levitt through a quick skin-care routine, and the results are hilarious. The Project Power actor, who co-starred in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For with Alba, attentively followed her lead and sniffed the different scents as she instructed him to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and mask using Honest Beauty products. 

 

In one particularly comical moment, Gordon-Levitt used a creamy gel cleanser to wash his face and as he started to scrub a little too aggressively, the Honest Beauty founder looked slightly horrified and quickly advised him to tone down the intensity. "You're being very rough with your face," she said with a laugh. "Oh, was that too hard?" a confused Gordon-Levitt responded.

 

Watch the full video below:

Though he might not know much about skincare, the actor's glow certainly indicates otherwise. In the rest of the chat, Alba and Gordon-Levitt discussed skincare, the joys of parenting, and Gordon-Levitt's latest projects, all while applying different oils and masks, in the video.

 

ALSO READ: Jessica Alba joins TikTok to bond with her kids

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement