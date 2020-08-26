Jessica Alba schools Joseph Gordon Levitt on skincare and the results are hilarious; Watch

Jessica Alba walked Joseph Gordon Levitt through a simple skincare routine for her new YouTube video, and the results were simply hilarious. Watch their chat below.

While it's no secret that Honest Beauty founder and actress Jessica Alba has gorgeous, radiant skin, her co-stars also aren't far behind. In a new video, posted on her YouTube channel, Alba walked a pretty clueless Joseph Gordon-Levitt through a quick skin-care routine, and the results are hilarious. The Project Power actor, who co-starred in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For with Alba, attentively followed her lead and sniffed the different scents as she instructed him to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and mask using Honest Beauty products.

In one particularly comical moment, Gordon-Levitt used a creamy gel cleanser to wash his face and as he started to scrub a little too aggressively, the Honest Beauty founder looked slightly horrified and quickly advised him to tone down the intensity. "You're being very rough with your face," she said with a laugh. "Oh, was that too hard?" a confused Gordon-Levitt responded.

Watch the full video below:

Though he might not know much about skincare, the actor's glow certainly indicates otherwise. In the rest of the chat, Alba and Gordon-Levitt discussed skincare, the joys of parenting, and Gordon-Levitt's latest projects, all while applying different oils and masks, in the video.

