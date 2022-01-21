Jessica Alba welcomes new addition to family, shares adorable video with her new puppies; Watch

Jessica Alba's home has just become a whole lot cosier! On Thursday, the actress posted a sweet video to her Instagram account, welcoming two new canine members to her family. As Kid Francescoli's "Moon (And It Went Like)" played in the background, the two pups snuggled on the 40-year-old Honest Company founder's lap.

Check out her video here:

Alba's three children, Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, whom she has with husband Cash Warren, were also spotted playing with the adorable puppies. The Fantastic Four actress also wrote a brief statement, saying, "It's safe to say the whole fam is obsessed w our new fur babies." Alba wore a white sweatshirt and matching sweat leggings, as well as various accessories, in the video. The singer and her children were evidently smitten by the pups, kissing them multiple times.

As per Daily Mail, Alba and her longtime spouse, Cash Warren, whom she married in 2004, have two children together. She was formerly married to Michael Weatherly, her Dark Angel co-star, but the couple divorced in 2003. The Machete star went on to marry her future spouse in 2008. Honor was born to the happy couple in the same year, and their two youngest children were born in 2011 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Alba used the occasion last week to post many more images of the puppies, as well as a family portrait (dogs included). "& all the sudden - I became a mama of 5" she wrote next to a collection of photos on January 13. A closeup of the lovely puppies, as well as a photo of Haven touching one of the canines next to her mother, were featured in the collection.

ALSO READ:Jessica Alba OPENS UP about facing harsh movie critics: Never had a good review in my entire career