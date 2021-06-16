Jessica Biel admits she had a major crush on THIS 7th Heaven co star

Jessica Biel recently opened up about her past crushes and which co-star she had a huge crush on while working on the show 7th Heaven!

Actress Jessica Biel recently looked back and revealed a major crush she had back in the day! During a chat with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, the 39-year-old actress revealed that there was one male co-star that she was pretty smitten with. Her 7th Heaven co-star, Barry Watson, actually played her older brother in the series. However, it was just her who had a crush on him. Their other sibling co-star Beverley Mitchell did as well. “I definitely remember Beverley and I had crushes on Barry [Watson], who played our older brother, but no one ever dated anybody,” Jessica shared, and then added that their actual age difference might have contributed to that.

She added, “He was dating, like, real-life women. We were 14 years old. There was no chance for us. It was not happening.” Barry went on to marry Natasha Gregson-Wagner, who is Natalie Wood‘s daughter. Crushes on co-stars aren’t that rare, in fact two big would-be couples revealed their own crushes on each other recently.

In other news, in the same podcast, Biel opened up about birthing her younger son amid the pandemic restrictions and referred to Phineas as her and Timberlake's "secret COVID baby." Talking about maintaining secrecy around her pregnancy, Biel cleared the air saying there was no plan to keep it hush-hush. Talking to Shepard, she said, "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

