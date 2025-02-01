Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's 44th Birthday With Emotional Post: 'Sacred in My Heart'

Jessica Biel commemorated another milestone in her marriage to Justin Timberlake by posting a loving tribute to him on Friday, Jan. 31, marking his 44th birthday.

The 42-year-old actress shared a heartfelt tribute, looking back on their journey as parents and partners and showing her excitement at the opportunities of having many more moments to be shared, good and bad, and to grow. She also mentioned their laughter and love as being important aspects of the partnership.

"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart," Biel wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love."

She shared pictures of the two as they stood together in front of a red archway. Timberlake hugged Biel with another photo. The Cry Me a River hitmaker and Biel also posed as a family in Halloween attire.

Snapshots also included Timberlake grinning in front of the Eiffel Tower, a Polaroid of the couple, and a shot of them spending quality time with their 9-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake's former NSYNC bandmates also came to celebrate the birthday boy with their own tributes. JC Chasez shared throwback photos of their good old days on Instagram Stories.

Lance Bass made a post referencing their iconic hairstyles. He recreated his curly hair look Bass captioned his post, jokingly saying, "Happy birthday to my brother @justintimberlake! Wouldn’t put ramen noodles on my head for anyone else."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have two sons named Silas and Phineas. They have been together since 2007.