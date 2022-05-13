Jessica Biel explains why husband Justin Timberlake's cameo on her show Candy was an 'accident'

Jessica Biel has said that Justin Timberlake's appearance in Candy was "an accident." The actress, who co-stars with Melanie Lynskey as Candy Montgomery's friend Betty Gore in the real crime series, remarked on her husband's look.

Both Timberlake and Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, appeared in the series as police detectives investigating Gore's murder at the hands of Montgomery. Candy is a five-part miniseries about a brutal murder that devastated the Texas hamlet of Wylie. The show, created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, is a character study of axe murderer Montgomery, attempting to shed light on what drove this apparently modest lady to perform such a heinous deed. EW spoke with Biel about her husband's role in Hulu's upcoming true-crime thriller Candy. Timberlake's hiring as a cop was an "accident," according to the actor. As both Biel and Timberlake are actors, they sometimes work together to prepare for prospective parts. Timberlake grew interested in one of the available roles in Candy's screenplay while reading it.

Jessica said as per Screenrant, "Justin was reading the scripts. We always share material and get notes from each other and stuff like that. And he was reading it, and he asked about that particular character, Steve Deffibaugh, [and said] 'Who's playing this guy?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know. Probably like a local amazing actor from Atlanta.' 'We don't have any money left' was basically the conversation. And he said, 'I want to play this part.' And I said, 'Yeah. Okay.' He goes, 'No, no. I want to play this part.'"

According to Biel, she was sceptical at first that her husband was serious about the role, but she called her producers to ask if he might join the cast. She quickly discovered that Timberlake had already contacted them. Biel went on to say that she warned her husband that the studio couldn't afford to pay him for the job, but it didn't stop Timberlake from getting cast. Biel added that her husband told her, "'I don't care about getting paid. I just want you to pay for my wig and I want my prosthetic belly.'"