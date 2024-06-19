Jessica Biel Gets Spotted on the Set of The Better Sister, Hours After Husband Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

It looks like Jessica Biel is back on the set of The Better Sister, following the release of her husband Justin Timberlake. The singer and actor was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Let’s learn what the reports suggest about the actress from the movie The A-Team and her being back for the remaining shoots of her upcoming thriller series.

Is Jessica Biel back on the set of The Better Sister?

After a recent tragedy that had hit both Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, the actress is reported to be back to work. According to a report by PEOPLE, the I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry actress was seen filming her part for The Better Sister. This was after her husband was released from police custody.

Biel has been reported to be shooting for the series in Manhattan. As per PEOPLE, the actress from the 2012 Total Recall was seen wearing a striped tan and black dress on Tuesday, June 18.

Prior to the arrest, Biel had been filming for The Better Sister along with her co-star Elizabeth Banks. The two were spotted busy with the shoots in New York City for two days before the arrest happened.

During these previous shoots, Biel was seen wearing a corset top along with a blouse and long skirt. Meanwhile, the 2019 Charlie’s Angels actress, Banks, was seen wearing a blouse with an animal print that looked fabulous with a black denim skirt.

In the series, Biel plays the role of Chloe, while Banks plays the role of her estranged sister Nicky.

About Justin Timberlake’s arrest

The What Goes Around... Comes Around singer, Justin Timberlake was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to a representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department who spoke to the publication, Timberlake was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The singer was later released by 11 AM from police custody, following his appearance in court. As per an insider, the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer was pulled over while he was going to a friend’s place from the American Hotel.

According to a report by CNN Entertainment, a police officer stated that the singer had slowed speech and was "unable to divide attention."

The officer also added that Timberlake was unsteady and had performed poorly during the standardized field sobriety tests.

While the star has been released without bail, his next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

