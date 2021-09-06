Jessica Biel gives a shoutout to fellow moms as she shares her happiness about finally enjoying a drink

Jessica Biel took to Instagram to share a rather happy snap of herself from her recent date night with husband Justin Timberlake. The actress in her new post was seen smiling wide as she posed along with a drink in her hand. After welcoming her son Phinneas a year ago, it seems it was Biel's first time enjoying herself and her caption certainly reflected that.

Sharing the adorable photo where she was clicked with a drink in her hand, Biel wrote, "Has anyone ever been THIS happy to have a drink? Yes? Moms in the back? I hear you." Biel's shoutout to other moms certainly echoed with a lot of her friends and fans who shared comments stating how relatable it was.

Actress Beverly Mitchell reacted to Biel's post saying, "Yes!!!! With you girl!!!! Love you." Also, a few other fans pointed out how it was completely relatable for someone who has kids as they wrote, "I feel ya."

Check out Jessica Biel's post here:

Jessica and Justin are parents to their 6-year-old son Silas and in January this year, the couple welcomed their second baby, son Phinneas. While talking about how much she enjoys parenting, the actress spoke about her older son saying, "Like, he's a real person, saying the funniest stuff, and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen, and the little one is just cute as hell."

Biel had previously also opened up in an interview about welcoming her little one amid the pandemic and how hard it was given the restrictions.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel REVEALS why she was 'nervous' before 'secret COVID baby' Phineas' birth