Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake share secret behind their 10-year long marriage on Candy's premiere red carpet

On the premiere of Hulu's new crime drama, Candy, wife Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake stunned all as the couple attended the event hand-in-hand. For those unversed, Candy is based on the true story of a 1980s housewife, killer Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe despite having a typically "perfect" life.

In a chat with ET, Biel, who takes on the role of the protagonist in the series, talks about her nearly 10-year-long marriage with musical legend Justin Timberlake. On being asked their secret to a strong marital bond, Biel replied, "It's a really good question, right? Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true." She elaborated that the key is to keep making time for each other and also added, "You have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

The Sinner actress revealed that it is not always easy to maintain yet the "touch point moments" make the hard times "palatable." Biel did not only have support from her hubby during the premiere of her series but also noted that she had taken inspiration from him while filming the series also. When fans pointed out that her character's wig in the series gave early-NSYNC Timberlake vibes, the actress agreed, "We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curl."

