Jessica Biel Nearly Quit Hollywood if The Sinner Didn’t Succeed

Jessica Biel was so deeply invested in the success of The Sinner that she was prepared to leave Hollywood if the anthology series didn’t get picked up. During a candid discussion on the podcast The Bright Side, Biel opened up about the high stakes and emotional rollercoaster tied to the show's production.

Struggles with Iron Ocean Productions

Biel, who received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as Cora Tennetti in season one and continued to executive produce the series throughout its four-season run on USA, shared how crucial The Sinner was for her and her production company, Iron Ocean. She recalled that for the first decade of Iron Ocean, which she founded with her business partner Michelle Purple 20 years ago, “doors did not open at all.” Despite their efforts, they experienced “almost no success at all,” with their only notable project being the 2012 film The Tall Man.

Turning Point with The Sinner

The real breakthrough came years later with The Sinner, Iron Ocean's first major TV venture. Biel recounted the pivotal moment when she and Purple were pitching the show: "Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting.' And I said, 'Me too.'" Biel admitted she was at a breaking point, thinking, "If this show doesn't sell, I don't know what people want. I don't understand this business anymore." Fortunately, their pitch was successful, and the show was sold in the room.

Proving Herself as a Producer

Biel described the process of establishing herself as a producer as “basically like starting over” in her career. She explained that Iron Ocean’s struggles were compounded by a time when “nobody cared about women’s stories,” which limited their development opportunities. Biel called the experience “very humbling,” noting that many of their projects never materialized despite their efforts.

Reflecting on The Sinner’s Success

The Sinner, based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel, aired on the USA Network from 2017 to 2021. Despite the initial hurdles, the show's success marked a significant achievement for Biel and Iron Ocean, proving their resilience and vision in the industry.

