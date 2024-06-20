Jessica Biel 'Not Happy' With Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest But 'Will Always Be By His Side': Source

Jessica Biel is keeping busy with work after her husband’s arrest on Tuesday, June 18. The actress, 42, was seen on the set of her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, hours after Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested and released for DWI.

A source told People that Timberlake’s arrest was a “distraction” for the actress and she's definitely “not happy” about it, but she kept filming. The tipster added that Biel doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not the negative kind but she “loves” the Cry Me a River singer and “will always be by his side."

"He’s a great dad and husband,” they added.

Jessica Biel continued with her day amid Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest

A source who saw her on set told People that, despite looking “tired,” Biel “seemed very focused on filming.” The source added that the cast and crew on the production set have nothing but positive things to say about her, and everyone can tell she's excited about working.

On Monday, June 17, a day prior to Timberlake’s arrest, Biel was spotted filming in Central Park with co-star Elizabeth Banks. The actress wore a corset top over a blouse, a long brown skirt, and sandals, per the aforementioned publication. The following day, she was photographed on set in Manhattan wearing a striped bodycon dress and blunt bob hairstyle, smiling ear to ear between scenes.

Biel’s series is expected to continue filming over the next few months, which will keep her in New York over the summer. Justin, for his part, has tour dates, so the couple, who have been married since October 2012 and are parents to two sons, Silas and Phineas, is working all summer. He has two performances scheduled in Chicago on June 21 and June 22 for his Forget Tomorrow world tour, and another two in NYC on June 25 and June 26.

Biel’s series is based on Alafair Burke’s novel of the same name and stars Biel and Banks as estranged sisters who are brought together after a brutal murder.

Details about Justin Timberlake’s arrest on Tuesday, June 18

The NSYNC star was pulled over while driving from the American Hotel to a friend's house in the early hours of June 18. He was then taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after the officer studied his state and found him operating his 2025 BMW in a state of intoxication. Timberlake, for his part, argued that he had only one martini to drink with his pals before they headed home.

The singer is due back in court on Friday, July 26, for a hearing about the DWI.

