The multi-talented actress and producer Jessica Biel felt uncomfortable talking about something as natural as menstruation before she was thirty. She was shocked to learn how little she understood about her own body.

With the release of A Kids Book About Periods, Biel's first children's book, she hopes to dispel the stigma associated with menstruation for young readers. The Candy actress talked about her personal experience of understanding her body in an honest assessment on her path.

"I was probably in my 30s, married, and contemplating starting a family when the floodgates of questions opened," Biel, who is now 42 years old, recalls. "The process wasn't as straightforward as I had imagined."

Biel was amazed at her own ignorance at this critical juncture in her life. "I had managed the fundamentals my entire life, so I knew the essentials. But as I got older, things began to change. My cycle shifted, and I had difficulty getting pregnant. I found myself asking, "What's going on?" Getting pregnant the second time around was just as difficult."

Biel hopes to empower and educate young readers with her book, giving them access to the information she wishes she had as a child. By telling her story, she wants to encourage a more candid conversation about reproductive health and menstruation, opening the door for future generations to feel confident and knowledgeable about their bodies.

Jessica Biel seeks answers and empowerment: We all have questions about our bodies

Deeply felt, Jessica Biel's search for bodily awareness sparked a need for additional answers, tools, and resources.

It was "I found myself at a loss," says Biel. "I kept running into friends and coworkers who I knew, loved, respected, and who were asking themselves similar issues. It was astounding. 'How can so many of us have these questions?' I kept asking myself. I believed I was the only one who was stupid somehow."

Biel was motivated by the realization that a lot of individuals are similarly ignorant about their bodies. "It became clear that a lot of us don't know enough about our bodies," she explains.

Biel acknowledges that she is still working on developing her confidence when it comes to talking candidly about her period. "Even now, I'm still working on having the confidence to say, 'Excuse me, I need to use the loo,' to a colleague or someone else. I must get a new tampon. I have to leave right now. That's still difficult to state plainly, and I don't like that."

By promoting an atmosphere in which discussing menstruation is as simple and natural as discussing any other body function, Biel hopes to alter this perception through her book and open conversations. Her goal is to enable people to have a better understanding of their bodies and to feel at ease talking about them honestly.

Jessica Biel empowers youth with new book

Inspired by her personal experiences and her goal to improve resources, Jessica Biel, who is married to Justin Timberlake and has two sons, Phineas, three, and Silas, nine, collaborated with PERIOD to write her first children's book, A Kids Book About Periods.

The book's conception was a wonderful, natural accident, according to Biel. She concluded that writing this book would be a useful method to engage young readers in discussion about female reproductive health.

"I wanted to cover all the really technical things that happen because I really believe that our kids are capable and we don't give them enough credit about what they can understand," Biel says.

Biel set out to write the book with a specific agenda. To encourage others to feel comfortable sharing their honest tales, I wanted to be honest about my own experience and then present the facts, saying, 'This is what it is.' Can we adopt a different perspective on it? Is it possible for us to acknowledge how powerful and amazing the menstrual cycle is?

By making A Kids Book About Periods available, Biel intends to dispel the stigma associated with menstruation, provide young readers with information and self-assurance, and encourage a more candid and open discussion about reproductive health.

