Jessica Biel pays a sweet birthday tribute to husband Justin Timberlake with a fun throwback photo; See pic

Jessica Biel is celebrating Justin Timberlake's 41st birthday with him. On Monday, The Sinner actress penned a birthday tribute to the artist on Instagram. "Happy birthday, 80s baby," Biel, 39, wrote beside a happy photo of the pair affectionately embracing seaside while dressed out in '80s inspired outfits.

The anniversary post comes more than a month after the pair, who will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary later this year, looked to be ahead of their New Year's plans by releasing a video of a series of intense exercises. Timberlake and Biel were seen performing hip dips, shoulder taps, and side planks, among other workouts, in photos posted to their individual Instagram pages. "Swolemates. See you in 2022," read the caption.

Check out her post here:

As per PEOPLE, The couple, who married in October 2012, has two sons: Silas, 6, and Phineas, 18 months. However, Biel and Timberlake had a short breakup in 2011. They reunited months later before getting engaged in December of that year.

Meanwhile, last year, Biel told PEOPLE about how she and Timberlake coped to parenthood during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Phineas was born. "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," the actress said in July as per PEOPLE. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other." Biel went on to praise the "huge" support from the pod schools in their area: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy." "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned," she added at the time.

