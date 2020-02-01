Jessica Biel professes lover for ‘timeless’ husband Justin Timberlake with a sweet birthday post; Check Out

Jessica Biel shared an adorable birthday post for her husband Justin Timberlake and professed her love for him in the caption. Check out what she said.

The couple is going strong despite all the drama that surrounded their lives for the past two months. Justin Timberlake turned 39 on Friday, January 31, and his wife Jessica Biel wished him by professing her love for him in an adorable Instagram post. Putting all the speculations about their relationship to rest, she posted a picture that shows the two of them kissing. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

The post consisted of a series of pictures. The one that features them kissing is from when Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music last year. The following picture features them at each other. She also posted a picture that features them dressed in their Lego Halloween costumes. In November, the Cry Me A River singer sparked controversy after he was spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The singer later stated that there was nothing going on between the two and even posted a public apology for his wife.

Check out the post here:

According to ET, the couple has decided to move on and is currently in a very good place. A source told that the two took some time to reconnect with each other after the controversy and have been spending quality time with each other. The insider asserted that the two love each other too much to let these controversies affect their relationship. Last month, another source had mentioned that Justin stated in his public apology that he did not cheat on Biel, and she believes him with all her heart.

Read More