Jessica Biel REVEALS her 'divide and conquer' approach with Justin Timberlake for pandemic parenting

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are acing pandemic parenting and they have a strategy for it. Read more to know.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are now parents to two kids, sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months whom they welcome amid the pandemic last year. Considering it has been a difficult past year for everyone, Biel opened up about the challenges of raising a baby amid the COVID-19 uncertainty and also revealed how Timberlake and she made it work. Every parent has their own mantra when it comes to kids and it seems like Justin and Jessica have found the perfect balance in doing so by dividing their responsibilities.

In her recent interaction with People, Biel opened up about how she shared parenting responsibilities with her husband. Jessica revealed their strategy and said, "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow." Adding further on how the couple was there for each other, she said, "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Justin and Jessica's second baby came as a surprise to fans though it was only recently confirmed by Biel that the couple had no plans to keep it a secret although because of the pandemic lockdown it ended up being a hush-hush birth.

Timberlake confirmed the birth of his second son during his appearance on The Ellen Show. While introducing his son's name as Phineas, the singer said, "He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful." Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

