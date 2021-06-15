Jessica Biel REVEALS why she was 'nervous' before 'secret COVID baby' Phineas' birth

Jessica Biel opened up about the challenges of welcoming her youngest son, Phineas amid the pandemic during her appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their second baby together last year. The news of Phineas' birth was confirmed by Timberlake in January 2021. The duo is now parents to sons Phineas, 11 months, and Silas, 6. During her recent appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, Biel opened up about birthing her younger son amid the pandemic restrictions and referred to Phineas as her and Timberlake's "secret COVID baby."

Talking about maintaining secrecy around her pregnancy, Biel cleared the air saying there was no plan to keep it hush-hush. Talking to Shepard, she said, "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Sharing her experience of welcoming her second child, Jessica stated that she was "really nervous" considering COVID-19 restrictions were tightened around the time and doubts loomed over Timberlake's presence by her side amid the same.

Recalling the situation, Biel told Shepard, "The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation." Although, luckily for the couple, things did work out and Timberlake was allowed to be present during the birth of their second child.

Adding further about how the situation would have been had Justin not been able to accompany her at the hospital, Biel said, "I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

Biel and Timberlake are now a happy family of four and the actress called it "amazing." Although she agreed that parenting two kids is a tough job and described it as, "Someone said, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like."

