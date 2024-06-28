Jessica Biel Seen Enjoying Husband Justin Timberlake's Concert In New York; See Here

Actress Jessica Biel was spotted supporting hubby Justin Timberlake at his concert in New York, all after a series of scandalous events that unfolded last week. Biel was seen swaying along to the tunes at Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert in NYC as the singer tried to move on from his arrest last week for driving under intoxication.

Jessica Biel joins Justin Timberlake's concert

In an Instagram reel posted by The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jessel Tank, Biel was all enthusiastic about the show, sporting a trendy tank top and high-rise black pants, while remaining slightly off the spotlight with a cap to top it all. With a drink in her hand, the star seems to be enjoying the concert view, and her pal captioned the photo with “What Tour? The World Tour.” She posted a slew of images from the concert, but one that caught the viewer's eyes was the final picture- the infamous mugshot of Justin Timberlake that made rounds on the internet as soon as it was put in the public domain.

“The last picture is why she is the queen of RHONY 😂😂😂😂😂” said a user, referring to Timberlake being glassy-eyed in the photo.

The singer, who was also the part of American boy band ‘NSYNC, was arrested on Tuesday last week over driving post a drinking session at Ritzy American Hotel in Sag Harbor, LI, as Page Six confirms. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and cited for two traffic violations, as the outlet confirmed.

What is going on with Justin Timberlake?

Reportedly, the singer was pulled by a police officer who did not realize who the former was. While Timberlake conveyed how his getting arrested and being in police custody would not be ruining his ongoing world tour, the officer remained indifferent to his pleading. “This is going to ruin the tour,” said the SexyBack singer as per Page Six’s source, to which the cop asked, “What tour?”

The star was released from the police station without bail later, and his next court date is on July 26th. While Biel was not present at the time when these events unfolded, she was reportedly upset by her husband's actions, whom she married in 2012. Nonetheless, her joining the audience this time affirms her supportive partnership.

Timberlake has been a subject of controversies for a while now, the most recent being the Britney Spears saga. The latter released her tell-all memoir, where her contemporary found a couple of mentions, but not in a good light.

