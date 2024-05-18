Jessica Biel Shares Before The Sinner Her Production Company Had 'Almost No Success At All'

Actress Jessica Biel recently talked about her experience running a production company in Hollywood in her podcast The Bright Side. In the recent episode, Biel shared all the ups and downs of her career, especially what she faced running her own production company.

Jessica Biel, along with Michelle Purple, founded the production company Iron Ocean Studios about 20 years ago. The 42-year-old actress said that before the success of The Sinner, she had thought about quitting.

What did Biel say about running a production company?

The actress said that even with the joint efforts of her and Purple, the company did not see any success for the first ten years. Opportunities were scarce too, even after being in the business for so long. On the May 15th episode of her podcast, the actress also said that she started the company along with Michelle Purple when she was 22, and for the first decade they, “had a very challenging time getting any story told.”

The two of them did not see any success for quite some time and running the company was a “labor of love.” However, things changed when they got their hands on The Sinner, and “built that show from the ground up.” She also said, “When we were actually selling that show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, ‘If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting.’ And I said, ‘Me too, I'm quitting.’ ” At that point, they decided that if this show did not sell, then they would quit as they did not understand the business or what people wanted to see. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

How was Biel’s experience after the success of The Sinner?

After Biel and Purple were able to sell The Sinner, they worked extremely hard on the show to make it great. It paid off seeing as the 2017 USA Network show was a very successful crime anthology series that ran for a total of four seasons. Biel also admitted that running a production company has been a very humbling experience for her as she continues to act in various projects as well.

The actress actually starred in the first season of The Sinner where she played the role of Kora Tannetiti, which marked her return to the small screen after 7th Heaven. She also received a Golden Globe and an Emmy Nomination for her role in The Sinner. The anthology series stars Bull Pullman as a detective named Harry Ambrose who solves a new murder case every season.

Jessica Biel said on her podcast that no part of her career, whether as an actor or a producer was easy at all. “It is so much blood, sweat, and tears that you put into getting these projects made, and so many of the things we work on never, ever come to fruition,” she shared with her listeners. However, she is glad that her and Pruple’s hard work paid off in the end as The Sinner was a really popular crime show that ran for four seasons, all of which she produced. You can now stream all four seasons of The Sinner on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'I'm Multitasking': Jessica Biel Addresses Viral 'Eating in Shower' Comment; Advises Fans to 'Not Shove Food In Face'