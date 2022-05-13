Jessica Biel shares details about Justin Timberlake's 'unexpected' proposal nearly 10 years ago

On Wednesday's episode of Late Late Show, Jessica Biel opened up about how her husband Justin Timberlake popped the question in the most unexpected way possible. Biel and Timberlake tied the knot on October 19 2012 less than a year after they got engaged. Biel appeared on the show alongside David Spade and revealed, "I had no idea it was coming."

During the interview, The Sinner actress shared, via ET Canada, "[The proposal] was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected." She detailed that while they were in Montana snowboarding on a piece of land they owned at the time, the magical moment unravelled. Biel explained, "It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits… hats, gloves, everything. All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and pulls up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious…"

Meanwhile, the talk show host James Corden asked the actress if she had any idea about the proposal, but Biel disclosed that she in fact did not. Corden also pointed out that the plan to strap on a ring while snowboarding is not the safest and Biel agreed with the host.

Recently, the couple were seen enjoying their date night on the red carpet of Biel's latest series Candy's premiere. The music sensation accompanied his wife on the red carpet as both looked chummy and even talked about their 10-year-long marriage on the carpet, revealing the secrets of their long-standing relationship.

