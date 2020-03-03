Jessica Biel spotted sans wedding ring 3 months after Justin Timberlake & Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal

Jessica Biel was recently spotted without her wedding ring during her recent errand run. The photos come three months after the Justin Timberlake & Alisha Wainwright PDA scandal took place.

It has been three months since the paparazzi captured Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright holding hands post their filming schedule. Justin had apologised to his wife Jessica Biel and the couple had stepped out together to assure fans they are okay despite the embarrassing scandal. However, in a shocking turn of events, the cameras spotted the actress making an errand run on the weekend sans her wedding ring. Should we be concerned? We are a tad worried, to be honest!

Mail Online shared photos of Biel from the weekend which revealed the actress was out and about alone. She was seen outside a pharmacy when the camera spotted her. Biel sported a dark floral print jumpsuit which hinted that the actress has embraced the spring season. She paired the outfit with a white knit cardigan and a pair of sunglasses.

The actress carried the bags of groceries. With her hands visible, it is seen that the actress ditched her wedding ring for her errand run. The 37-year-old star's recent spotting has raised some eyebrows.

The new pictures come a few days after a few reports claimed the couple is striving hard to move on from the episode. Last month, they gave their first appearance since the drama unfolded at the premiere of The Sinner season 3. When the controversy made the headlines, Justin took to Instagram and issue a statement on the fiasco.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," the statement read.

