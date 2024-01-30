Jessica Biel Takes To TikTok Supporting Husband Justin Timberlake Amid Separation Rumors; Deets Inside

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's once-charmed marriage is reportedly on shaky ground, with rumors swirling about an impending divorce. Despite their love for each other, attempts at couples therapy reportedly fell short in addressing underlying issues. The couple's recent real estate maneuvers suggest potential financial adjustments, hinting at a subtle unease. Escaping to a Montana home to find a fresh start seems to have failed, highlighting the challenges they face. Trust issues, heightened by revelations from Britney Spears' book, have added strain. Now in a "wait-and-see" phase, the couple navigates delicate crossroads that could determine the fate of their relationship and family future.

Jessica Beil supports Justin Timberlake’s new song release

Jessica Biel recently revealed her enthusiastic support for her husband Justin Timberlake's latest single Selfish by sharing a TikTok video on Saturday. In the video, Biel can be seen listening to the song repeatedly while going about her daily activities. She humorously captioned the video with, “POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” overlaying clips of brushing her teeth, doing casual yoga in the bathroom, and lip-syncing to the camera with Timberlake's track playing in the background. The video has garnered over 2 million views.

Biel further expressed her excitement by captioning the video with, “ON 👏🏻 REPEAT 👏🏻@Justin Timberlake.”

Timberlake released Selfish on Friday, marking his first single in six years since 2018’s Man of the Woods. This track is the lead single from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, scheduled to be released on March 15.

On Saturday Night Live, where Timberlake made a return after more than a decade, he performed Selfish as the night's musical guest alongside host Dakota Johnson. Additionally, he showcased another new song, Sanctified, featuring rapper Tobe Nwigwe, which is also set to be included in the upcoming album.

Justin Timberlake opens up about recording new single

The Saturday Night Live performances followed Justin Timberlake's revelation to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that he had a wealth of material for his upcoming album. Timberlake disclosed that he had amassed a staggering 100 songs, making the process of narrowing them down to the final 18 tracks a considerable challenge.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Timberlake conveyed how “excited” he is about the album, emphasizing the extensive time and effort he invested in its creation. He stated, "I worked for a long time on [the album]. I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.” He added that it has "moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f---ing fun on this album."

The singer continued, “I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened. But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."

Timberlake also shed light on the inspiration behind the title of his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. The Mirrors singer explained that the title reflects the diverse nature of the songs featured on the album. He noted that “some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for."

Timberlake and Biel, a Grammy-winning singer and actress, respectively, have maintained a private stance when it comes to their relationship and family life. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, has been discreet about sharing details regarding their personal lives, especially concerning their two sons.

The couple is blessed with two sons, Silas, aged 8, and Phineas, aged 3. Despite their public profiles, Timberlake and Biel have chosen to keep their family life out of the spotlight, respecting their children's privacy. Timberlake, in a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, briefly mentioned his kids, describing "both so cute."

