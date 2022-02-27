Jessica Chastain feels awards season is a 'happier place' without Harvey Weinstein

In a recent interview, as per Variety, highly acclaimed actress Jessica Chastain expressed her delight at the shift in the awards season environment in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. In the upcoming 2022 Oscars, Chastain is nominated for Best Actress for her transforming performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, a Christian televangelist and unwitting partner to fraud, in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Harvey Weinstein, the infamous movie mogul, was charged in Los Angeles and New York on a variety of offences, including third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and faces a sentence of 23 years in prison. For better or worse, Weinstein had a significant impact not just on the film business, but also on how award campaigns were run in the run-up to awards season. In the aftermath of his indictment, it seems that things in Hollywood have began to lighten up a little.

According to Variety, Chastain noted in a podcast interview that his absence had caused a noticeable change in the season's vibe away from the toxicity that had been evident before. Despite the fact that she didn't speak his name, instead comparing him to Voldemort by referring to him as "he-who-shall-not-be-named," it's difficult to believe she was referring to anybody other than the ousted media dictator. Jessica said as per Variety, "Thank goodness our industry is moving to a more healthy environment, and we’re now more celebratory of everyone. We’re not trying to knock someone down because they’re competition. We have now moved to a much happier place."

With Weinstein out of the picture, Chastain's chances of winning a trophy will almost certainly improve, but she will have heavy competition from the other nominees.