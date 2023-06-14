Jessica Chastain makes an appearance at The Flash premiere, adds fuel to rumors she's playing Reverse Flash

Jessica Chastain is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. She is mostly known for her characters in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life and Tate Taylor’s The Help. There has been a rumor going on for several years that Jessica has a role in The Flash distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Fans are now quite sure about Jessica’s role in the movie as she made a gorgeous appearance at The Flash premiere on June 12 in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain attends The Flash premiere amid rumors of playing Reverse Flash

On June 12, Jessica Chastain made a red carpet appearance at The Flash premiere at Ovation Hollywood adding fuel to rumors she has a secret role in the movie. The rumor that is making rounds on social media is that the Oscar-winning actress has a role as Reverse Flash in the movie. But no further information is available at this moment and fans need to wait till the movie releases on June 16.

At the premiere, Jessica looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black floral-printed Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit. She applied bright red lipstick and kept her tresses open. She walked the red carpet in style with The Flash’s director Andrés Muschietti and his sister Barbara.

For the unversed, Barbara Muschietti is also a producer who helped her brother in producing The Flash. Let us also tell you that Jessica acted in two of the brother-sister duo’s movies - one is It: Chapter Two in 2019 and the second is Mama in 2013.

It is also suggested that the actress might have attended the premiere to support her friends. According to reports, Chastain’s best friend Jess Weixler was also present at the premiere.

About The Flash

The upcoming American superhero film is made on DC comic characters of the same name. The film will be released on June 16 in India. The movie's star cast includes Ezra Miller, who will be seen playing the titular role of Flash aka Barry Allen in the movie. Micheal Keaton will be playing the role of Batman. The cast also includes Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Flash Premiere: Ezra Miller makes his first public appearance post misconduct allegations