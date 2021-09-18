Jessica Chastain OPENS UP on turning down a role in American Hustle that went to THIS actress; Find out

Jessica Chastain is speaking out about a movie job she turned down that ultimately went to Jennifer Lawrence: a role for which Lawrence received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast she revealed passing on playing Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle.

As per Daily Mail, the actress confessed she declined the role since she had a previous engagement with the 2014 period drama Miss Julie. Chastain has recently been on the promotional trail for three of her new projects: the films The Forgiven and The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, both of which had world premieres at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last week, and the HBO miniseries Scenes From A Marriage, which also premiered last week. However, the podcast discussion ultimately shifted to jobs that may have been regrettably declined by performers and directors in certain instances.

"It happens all the time and we never talk about it because you don't want the articles out there like, "Imagine this person doing it,"' Chastain confessed, before directing her train of thought to her experience with American Hustle, which was directed and co-written by David O. Russell with Eric Warren Singer. "I'll give you one. I love David O. Russell… love, love, love, and I've always wanted to work with him. And I got offered American Hustle, the Jennifer Lawrence part. I wanted to do it. It conflicted with Liv Ullmann and Miss Julie, ' she said, in a reference to the period drama film, Miss Julie (2014), that Ullmann both directed and wrote.

As per Daily Mail, Jessica further said, "I had been attached to that [Miss Julie] for a long time and I worship Liv Ullmann, so I had to say, "Sorry, there's conflict." And it didn't work out.'" The two-time Oscar nominee then quipped, "And it's a good thing the movie didn't do well." Meanwhile, American Hustle premiered to critical acclaim, with praise for the script as well as the ensemble cast, which included Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Michael Pea, and Alessandro Nivola, among others. However, Miss Julie, which debuted in September 2014 and featured Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Jessica Chastain, earned USD 45,494 at the worldwide box office on a USD 5.5 million budget.

