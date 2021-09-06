Jessica Chastain reacts to her viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac by sharing THIS post

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's jaw-dropping chemistry at Venice Film Festival's red carpet sent fans in a tizzy. The duo went viral for sharing a moment where Isaac sniffed his Scenes From a Marriage co-star's armpit on red carpet. Reacting to the same, Chastain took to Twitter to share a hilarious Addams family reference to the actual moment.

During their much-talked-about red carpet appearance, Chastain and Isaac showed off their amazing chemistry by sharing a hug and at one point, Oscar also planted a kiss on his co-star's arm while sniffing her armpit in the most romantic manner. While the moment has now gone viral, Chastain took to social media to share an image from The Addams Family which captured a pose similar to that of her viral moment with Isaac.

Without saying anything further, Chastain simply plugged her upcoming film's release date of her upcoming series with Isaac which is titled Scenes from a Marriage which is an adaptation of Ingar Bergmann's 1973 Swedish TV miniseries.

Check out Jessica Chastain's post Here

While fans are aware that Jessica and Oscar are married to other people and also share children with their partners, looking at the duo's amazing friendship and palpable chemistry on the red carpet, they couldn't help but hope to see the duo more in romantic dramas.

Not only that, after their recreation of The Addams Family moment on the red carpet, many fans also suggested how the duo would be perfect to be cast in a live-action version of the famed show as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

