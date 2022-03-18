Jessica Chastain reveals she 'might' skip Oscars red carpet; Here's Why

Looks like Jessica Chastain has made her decision. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old actress said on the Next Best Picture podcast that she will skip the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards to support the Oscar-nominated makeup crew for her film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called, and if that means I'm not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it," Chastain said as per PEOPLE. Her remarks follow the Academy's announcement of adjustments to this year's telecast. According to Entertainment Weekly, in an attempt to simplify the event, the Oscars will begin one hour early to present eight award categories prior to the live show, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Jessica further said, "The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry," Chastain explained. "So much attention is on the actors, we're like the face in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us. A lot of people don't understand how beyond an actor a performance is. Look at this incredible makeup team, Tammy Faye goes through three decades." However, as per PEOPLE, makeup artists Justin Raleigh, Linda Dowds, and Stephanie Ingram turned Chastain into the famous televangelist. During filming, the actress spent many hours a day in the makeup chair getting extensive makeup, prosthetics, and wigs done.

Chastain's compelling portrayal as Tammy Faye Bakker garnered her a Best Actress nomination at this year's Academy Awards, where she was paired opposite Andrew Garfield as her PTL co-founder husband Jim. Meanwhile, The 94th Academy Awards will air live on March 28, at 5:30 AM IST.

