Jessica Chastain REVEALS truth behind her unexpected childhood; Says she 'grew up with a lot of resentment'

Jessica Chastain is famous for her feminist roles in many Hollywood movies. The Molly's Game actress opened up about her childhood in a poor household, in a recent sit-down with The Sunday Times, via ET Canada. She blatantly admitted that she "grew up with a lot of resentment" as a child born in poverty, who was raised by a single mother of five.

In the interview, the Interstellar actress revealed that she did not wish to talk about her poor background much, hence the apparent silence all these years. She shared that people, most of the time, do not expect her story to stem out of such a background. Chastain added that she is aware of what it feels like to be without options or resources and never wants anybody to be denied a voice, representation and most importantly, acknowledgement and value.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress discloses that she was the only girl in her family who did not get pregnant by the age of 17. She imparts that not having children so soon became a huge advantage in her life and opened up many gates for her that wouldn't be available otherwise.

Jessica also mentioned the Juilliard School of Performing Arts, New York. She shares that she graduated from Juilliard and also worked there in order to pay her tuition since she had no resources apart from that. The Golden Globe winner humbly remarked, "There were people that saw I was struggling as a kid and they helped me. And that’s why I ended up where I am now,"

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain will be on the big screen soon as CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown in The 355, releasing in Indian cinemas on January 21, 2022.

