Jessica Chastain shows solidarity with Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce drama

In a recent Twitter (now X) post, Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain extended her support to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner amid her tumultuous divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas. Chastain's reposted tweet, originally from feminist author Roxane Gay, shed light on Joe Jonas' alleged PR manipulation and the custody dispute involving their two young daughters.

ALSO READ: Jessica Chastain makes an appearance at The Flash premiere, adds fuel to rumors she's playing Reverse Flash

The X (formerly Twitter) support

On Friday, Jessica Chastain shared a tweet from Roxane Gay that strongly criticized Joe Jonas for his actions during the divorce proceedings. Gay's tweet highlighted Joe's miscalculation of his popularity and his alleged attempts at PR manipulation. She also expressed her concern about Joe holding their children's passports to prevent them from being with their mother.

Sophie and Joe's aftermath

Sophie Turner, at 27 years old, and Joe Jonas, 34, filed for divorce earlier this month, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. They share two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and a 1-year-old whose name has yet to be revealed. While the couple initially released a joint statement presenting their breakup as a united decision, subsequent reports portrayed Turner as an unfit mother. Sources close to Joe Jonas claimed that he had been the primary caregiver for their children, alleging that Turner was frequently engaged in partying and compromising situations.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had discovered their 'Forever Home' in England months before their breakup?

Sophie's Turner response

Sophie Turner chose to remain silent about the specifics of their split. However, her actions spoke volumes when she was photographed dining with Joe Jonas' famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, just days after the divorce announcement. Sources close to Jonas previously told TMZ that the Dark Phoenix star is a party girl. Shortly after this outing, Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, seeking the return of their daughters to her home country of England. She asserted that their agreement, made during Christmas 2022, involved relocating to England from Miami, which led to the sale of their Miami estate. Turner emphasized that the family had officially moved to England in April, where she began filming the miniseries Joan.

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, had commenced a US tour with his siblings in August. Turner claimed that their decision for the kids to travel with him was temporary, but she now seeks their immediate return to the UK.

Advertisement

The legal battle

In her legal filing, Turner revealed that their marriage had unraveled suddenly following an argument on Joe Jonas' birthday in August. Shockingly, she learned about his divorce filing through the media. Turner accused Jonas of withholding their daughters' passports, a claim confirmed by his attorney. However, Joe Jonas' lawyer has denied allegations of child abduction, stating that he is advocating for shared parenting and is willing to consider raising the children in both the US and the UK.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner initiates Hague Convention Application claiming Joe Jonas 'will not consent' children to 'return' England with her