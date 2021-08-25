Jessica Chastain was ‘freaking out’ over her skin health while transforming into Tammy Faye for new movie

Actress Jessica Chastain recently went through a dramatic transformation for her upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye where she essays the role of TV personality and powerhouse Tammy Faye Messner. The actress recently got candid about the makeup process behind turning into Faye and revealed that the process was so intense that her skin may have been permanently damaged. Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Jessica admitted that the first time she put the makeup on, she “freaked out.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act like this.’ People think it’s easier, but it’s not. You have to reach through the makeup — you can’t let the makeup be the performance. She was so emotional, and I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to get emotional with all this stuff all over me. Am I going to be able to see people and feel free? I just had to get used to it. So much for me is I have to trick my mind,” Jessica said.

While makeup usually took 4 hours every day before shooting, sometimes it even took up to 7.5 hours according to Jessica. She said, “I started to have hot flashes because it’s so heavy and hot. I was afraid. It was like going on a long-distance flight every day. Because if it takes 7 ½ hours to put on, it’s going to take at least two hours to get off. It was concerning to me. I was worried about my circulation. By the time I got on set that first day that was 7 ½ hours, I was like, ‘I have no energy left.’ And she’s supposed to show up with so much energy. That was the ’90s look — the very end. That’s the most prosthetics I’ve worn. Even the bronzer and the foundation are so much darker, the lashes are thicker. The makeup gets heavier as she gets older.”

“I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this. Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it’s heavy. And when you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old!’ (Laughs.) No, I’m kidding. But it’s fine. It’s for my art,” she added.

