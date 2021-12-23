Jessica Henwick REVEALS why she chose to star in The Matrix Resurrections over Marvel's Shang-Chi

Jessica Henwick who stars in The Matrix Resurrections as Bugs recently opened up about her own red pill vs blue pill situation while choosing to star in The Matrix franchise over Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actress reportedly called on for a screen test for Shang-Chi, at the same time that she received an offer to fly for a reading for The Matrix Resurrections.

Henwick who has previously played a Marvel character with Iron Fist was seemingly offered the role of Xialing, Shang-Chi's sister in the MCU film which was eventually played by Meng'er Zhang. While discussing the dilemma she faced between the two projects and why she made the decision to go ahead with The Matrix 4, Henwick told The Hollywood Reporter how if she chose to star in Shang-Chi, she would be putting her Iron Fist role of Colleen to bed.

Adding on about what the Iron First character meant to her and why she would not want to say goodbye to it, she said, "I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don’t know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen", via THR.

As for her The Matrix Resurrections role, Jessica plays Bugs who is the captain of the ragtag crew. She's the key to the story as she's one who drags Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson/Neo back into the Matrix universe. After the film's release on December 22, Henwick has received a lot of praises for her character and there are also talks that Bugs may appear in sequels to follow.

