Jessica Lange is criticizing Hollywood for caring more about making money than making creative and original films.

During an interview with Vulture, they talked about Warner Bros. Discovery canceling movies like Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme just to save on taxes. In response, Jessica Lange stated that laws against these kinds of actions have to be passed.

During the interview, Jessica Lange discussed how the film business has been impacted by the dominance of large companies in today's society. She feels that a lot of what goes on in the industry isn't about being creative anymore. She clarified that it's not true for everything, but there are many times when making money becomes more important than letting creativity flourish.

Reflections on Film, Franchises, and Technological Shifts

Jessica Lange continued by pointing out that some of the best movies in recent memory aren't even American productions. Anatomy of a Fall was her favorite, she said, emphasizing how it embraces uncertainty. She wondered how frequently the public gets to witness films with such a loose narrative. Lange mentioned that she had never been approached to be in a large franchise, despite Hollywood's current obsession with them. She claimed she wouldn't accept such positions, even if they were offered to her, as she wouldn't know how to handle them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Lange also considered the ways in which technology has altered this industry. She recalled her time spent on set waiting for the perfect lighting for hours on end, working with cinematographers such as Sydney Pollack and Costa-Gavras. She did point out that with the advent of digital filmmaking, things have changed. People watch less dailies than in the past, and cameramen spend less time lighting shots.

Lange Reflects on Early Career Influences

Lange conveyed her thankfulness for those early experiences in her profession, despite these adjustments. Although she agreed that things had changed, she cited Buddhists to argue that two things are inevitable in life: change and death. She came to the conclusion that since things can't go back, it's critical to adjust to them.

ALSO READ: I Knew It Was Geraldine Page': Whoopi Goldberg Has No Regrets On Loosing Her First Oscar To Contemporary