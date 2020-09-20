Jessica Mulroney DISMISSES rumours of her broken friendship with Duchess of Sussex: Meghan and I are family

Jessica Mulroney addressed the rumours of her friendship with Meghan Markle. The celebrity stylist gushed about the Duchess of Sussex as she spoke about their relationship.

"Meghan and I are family," announced Jessica Mulroney seemingly setting the record straight about her friendship with Meghan Markle. News broke out that Jessica and Meghan have drifted apart. The Canadian stylist was under fire after using her white privilege during a disagreement over race with an influencer. Following the episode, there were rumours that Meghan has distanced herself from Jessica while the latter battled the situation. However, Jessica has now cleared the air to assure that Duchess of Sussex is still close to her.

She took to Instagram and penned a statement on her Instagram Stories, as reported by People. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it," she said. Jessica gushed that the Duchess is the "kindest friend" and she has been checking up on her "everyday."

Her statement comes days after fans noticed that she had deleted a photo of her son Brian holding to Meghan's veil at the wedding. As reported by E! News, Jessica said, "The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years... I'm tired of looking at it."

Jessica and Meghan go long way back. While they share several years of friendship, Jessica's children was also a special part of Meghan's wedding with Prince Harry. Her daughter, Ivy, was included as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding while her sons, John and Brian, were the page boys for the ceremony. Earlier this year, she also showed her support to Meghan and Harry when the Sussexes announced that they are stepping down as senior members for the royal family.

