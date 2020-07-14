  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jessica Mulroney’s husband REACTS to reports of her writing a tell all book about Meghan Markle

Ben Mulroney is finally responding to reports of the alleged falling out between Meghan Markle and wife Jessica Mulroney and the tell-all book Jessica is allegedly working on. Read his reaction below.
5720 reads Mumbai
Jessica Mulroney’s husband REACTS to reports of her writing a tell all book about Meghan MarkleJessica Mulroney’s husband REACTS to reports of her writing a tell all book about Meghan Markle
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney's husband shut down reports that suggested that the Duchess of Sussex has ditched his wife Jessica as her best friend. Ben Mulroney made a brief but to-the-point statement on social media along with a link to a story claiming Meghan was refusing to speak to his wife following her recent racism scandal.

 

Jessica Mulroney recently found herself at the centre of a racism row after she was accused of threatening the livelihood of black social media influencer Sasha Exeter. To which Mulroney apologised and admitted fault. Since this story went viral, there have been so many rumours concerning a possible rift in Meghan‘s friendship with Jessica.

 

Jessica‘s husband Ben finally responded to one of the rumours after stories have been rampant for weeks. He shared a link to a Daily Mail story that claimed the Duchess of Sussex was now avoiding contact with his wife in the wake of the scandal. "Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," an insider reportedly told the British tabloid. "She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good—just like with her family," Daily Mail reported.

 

Ben posted a link to the article by the British publication which had the headline, “‘Devastated’ Jessica Mulroney is calling best friend Meghan Markle non-stop in a bid to patch up their friendship but to no avail–and is considering writing a tell-all book about the Duchess because ‘she has nothing to lose.’” Well, Ben wrote one word in response to this article, which he reposted on his Twitter account “FALSE.”

Credits :Daily Mail, Instagram, Twitter, Just Jared

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement