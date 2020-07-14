Jessica Mulroney’s husband REACTS to reports of her writing a tell all book about Meghan Markle

Ben Mulroney is finally responding to reports of the alleged falling out between Meghan Markle and wife Jessica Mulroney and the tell-all book Jessica is allegedly working on. Read his reaction below.

Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney's husband shut down reports that suggested that the Duchess of Sussex has ditched his wife Jessica as her best friend. Ben Mulroney made a brief but to-the-point statement on social media along with a link to a story claiming Meghan was refusing to speak to his wife following her recent racism scandal.

Jessica Mulroney recently found herself at the centre of a racism row after she was accused of threatening the livelihood of black social media influencer Sasha Exeter. To which Mulroney apologised and admitted fault. Since this story went viral, there have been so many rumours concerning a possible rift in Meghan‘s friendship with Jessica.

Jessica‘s husband Ben finally responded to one of the rumours after stories have been rampant for weeks. He shared a link to a Daily Mail story that claimed the Duchess of Sussex was now avoiding contact with his wife in the wake of the scandal. "Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," an insider reportedly told the British tabloid. "She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good—just like with her family," Daily Mail reported.

Ben posted a link to the article by the British publication which had the headline, “‘Devastated’ Jessica Mulroney is calling best friend Meghan Markle non-stop in a bid to patch up their friendship but to no avail–and is considering writing a tell-all book about the Duchess because ‘she has nothing to lose.’” Well, Ben wrote one word in response to this article, which he reposted on his Twitter account “FALSE.”

