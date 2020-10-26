Jessica Mulroney takes indirect dig at Meghan Markle? Says 'we know the a****s who we thoughts were friends'

Jessica Mulroney recently took an aggressive did at longtime friend and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle through her Instagram post. See what Jessica said below.

Meghan Markle's ex bestie Jessica Mulroney recently posted a photo on her Instagram, which seemed to be calling out the Duchess. For the unversed, the longtime friends were rumoured to have fallen out following a spat after Jessica was accused by influencer Sasha Exeter of abusing her white privilege, but Mulroney has since claimed this was not the case.

Mulroney who was Meghan’s stylist a decade ago got candid on Instagram about her recent “rough” patch. While sharing a picture of herself with her husband, Jessica wrote: “After a few rough months, finally something to celebrate. Thank you for being by my side, Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you. Silver lining: We finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends. Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my manners.”

Jessica’s caption comes as a surprise as just last month she shared a statement on social media, which has since been deleted, calling Meghan "family" and "the kindest friend". The 40-year-old wrote at the time: “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

In case you didn’t know, Meghan and Jessica became best friends after they met in Toronto when the royal was filming Suits. Jessica's children also took part in Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, with her daughter Ivy being a bridesmaid and her twin sons John and Brian serving as page boys.

