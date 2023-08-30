Jessica Simpson and husband caught in the act by their kids, singer says 'It's good to keep the romance alive'

Celebrating almost a decade of marriage, Jessica Simpson reveals her lighthearted perspective on nurturing romance in her relationship with her husband Eric Johnson. With a candid conversation at PetSafe’s Unleashed event for International Dog Day, the singer and mother of three delves into the nuances of keeping the spark alive amid the demands of parenting.

Jessica Simpson on navigating changing family dynamics

Simpson navigates the problem of maintaining intimacy while parenting as she hilariously acknowledges the changing dynamics in their household as their children grow older. She jokingly mentions the potential of their children intruding on private moments, causing them to change their strategy. Simpson ponders the issue of finding quiet times in the middle of a bustling family life. She said "There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two. And now it's like our kids are so old. It's like, wow, they're gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?"

Jessica Simpson on efforts to keep the romance alive

Simpson reveals her and her husband's adorable efforts to integrate romance into their life, despite having three children. Johnson's early mornings allow him to write loving notes, creating a sense of anticipation between them. These seemingly insignificant but meaningful acts serve as reminders of their bond, working as cherished moments shared only by the pair.

Jessica Simpson's candid insights provide a sympathetic glimpse into the struggles and delights of keeping romance within a long-term partnership, especially as children age. Her anecdotes show the agility and wit required to negotiate the challenges of family life while maintaining intimacy. With a blend of lightheartedness and devotion, Simpson and her husband illustrate the art of nurturing love and connection throughout different stages of their journey together.

