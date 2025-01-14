Jessica Simpson Confirms Split from Eric Johnson After 10 Years of Marriage, Reveals They Are Living Separately

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. The singer revealed in a press statement on Monday, January 13, detailing that she and Eric have been living separately while navigating the unfavorable situation in their union.

Simpson added that their three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, are their top priority amid their split, and the two are focused on doing what is best for them. “We are grateful for all the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” she further expressed.

Simpson first sparked split rumors in November 2024 while teasing new music. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve,” she said in part via Instagram.

Though she did not specify the hardships she went through at the time, fans were quick to theorize her comments were about her and Johnson’s relationship.

Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, addressed the rumors while walking in LA with her husband, Evan Ross, that same day. When TMZ asked whether it was true that Jessica and Johnson were headed for a divorce, she simply told the outlet, “No.”

Johnson, meanwhile, added fuel to the fire by ditching his wedding ring for an outing in the city later that month, per People.

Jessica was previously married to Nick Lachey between 2002 and 2006. She was first linked to Johnson in 2010, the same year he split from his ex-wife, Keri D’Angelo. The couple tied the knot in July 2014, two years after welcoming Maxwell in 2012.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Unveiling Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Secrets to Lose Baby Fat