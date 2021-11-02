Jessica Simpson honors milestone in her sobriety journey: I own my personal power with soulful courage

Jessica Simpson is remembering the day
Jessica Simpson acknowledged to developing an addiction to alcohol and pills in her 2020 biography
Jessica Simpson is remembering the day her life changed forever. On Monday, the singer posted a candid photo of herself from four years ago, her first day without alcohol and described how she felt on the day she chose to start her sober path.

 

Check out her post here:

 

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," Simpson, 41, captioned the throwback photo of herself. She continued, "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

The singer also added, "There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic," and she realized that "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage." However, now, Simpson says she is "free."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Simpson acknowledged to developing an addiction to alcohol and pills in her 2020 biography, claiming that her habit was exacerbated in part by the trauma of childhood sexual abuse, which started when she was six years old.

