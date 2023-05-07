Jessica Simpson posts an adorable birthday wish for Maxwell; Says 'I have truly known her my entire life'

Jessica Simpson is currently making headlines after she posted an adorable wish on the occasion of her daughter Maxwell’s 11th birthday. The mom of three took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture with her daughter along with a long note. She thanked the birthday girl for using her birthday wish on for Jessica's father's bone cancer treatments to work. For the unversed, Jessica shares Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson, along with son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 4.

Jessica Simpson posts an adorable birthday wish for Maxwell

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessica shared a cutesy picture of Maxwell holding her mother and wrote a long note. The note read as, ‘On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night. I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.’

Furthermore, she also revealed about Maxwell’s selfless wish for her grandfather. She said, ‘Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…“I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family” I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said “we have the same wishes Mom” 3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her “GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?” My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true… Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

Here’s the post

