Jessica Simpson reveals about complex relationship with John Mayer; Says they got back almost 9 times

The singer turned fashion designer also reveals that there was a lot of intimacy in her relationship with John Mayer. But, sadly, Jessica also felt that she would not be able to match up to Mayer.

The singer, fashion designer and now an author, Jessica Simpson spoke in depth about her tumultuous relationship with John Mayer. The sultry diva, who wrote her memoir, called 'Open Book' says that her relationship with John was very complex, and she got back together with him almost close to 9 times. The couple parted ways for almost a decade now, but Jessica remembers clearly how John Mayer was obsessed with her. Simpson does not fail to mention while she announced her separation from her then husband, Nick Lachey, it gave an opportunity to Mayer to make his move on Simpson.

The singer turned fashion designer also reveals that there was a lot of intimacy in her relationship with John Mayer, and they both loved each other. But, sadly, Jessica also felt she would not be able to match up to Mayer, as she considered him way better than she was. Jessica Simpson states further that she felt so unsure of herself, that she used to get her messages to Mayer checked for grammar and spellings. The fashion mogul recalls how, this uncertainty and anxiety increased her dependence on alcohol. As per the news reports in People, about Jessica Simpson, she makes it very clear that her relationship with Mayer was on again, off again.

The former couple called it quits, and went their separate ways. But Simpson adds that it was shocking to know that Mayer in an interview with Playboy, called her 'sexual napalm.' She adds how she felt, post Mayer's interview and adds that she deleted his contact number.

(ALSO READ: Jessica Simpson recalls the time when Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling had a bet on her)

Read More