Jessica Simpson REVEALS she turned down The Notebook; Didn't want to do sex scene with her crush Ryan Gosling

In her new memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson revealed that she had turned down starring in The Notebook as she didn't want to do a sex scene with her first "hard crush" Ryan Gosling. Read below to know more about what Jessica had to share on the same.

Jessica Simpson has been making headlines in the past few weeks after her controversial memoir Open Book was unveiled in 2020. Whether it be her tumultuous relationship with John Mayer or even her failed marriage with Nick Lachey, there was enough fodder for the gossip mongers to bitch about. While speaking about divorcing her then-husband Nick, Jessica revealed in her memoir that she was in the plane sobbing when the heartbreaking news broke out. During her flight, it was announced that they would be watching The Notebook, which was the most romantic movie in the world and starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as star-crossed lovers.

The Notebook, Simpson pointed out had major significance in her life as the I Wanna Love You Forever singer was up for the part of Rachel's character, Allie Hamilton. As per Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old singer had written, "I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn't budge on taking out the sex scene. And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people." A 12-year-old Jessica had first met her first "hard crush" Gosling on the sets of The Mickey Mouse Club, post a failed audition.

"I was in love. Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision," Jessica had penned about the La La Land (2016) star.

ALSO READ: Jessica Simpson reveals about complex relationship with John Mayer; Says they got back almost 9 times

Do you think Jessica Simpson would have been an apt choice for The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More