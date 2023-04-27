Jessica Simpson shows off her toned body in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; receives backlash from fans

Jessica Simpson flaunted her stunning physique, but her decision to promote Kim Kardashian's SKIMS infuriated her followers.

Kim Kardashian received recognition for SKIMS.

Kim, who recently was recognised for her brand making into the list - Influential brand of 2022, candidly spoke about how SKIMS changed her at the TIME 100 Summit, which was held this Tuesday.

Jessica Simpson's neon post, which created havoc

And just after this, Jesscia dropped her bold look, looking jaw-dropping as she showed off her toned form in a snapshot she shared on Tuesday, April 25. She was wearing a neon-green swimming suit and pink shoes.

"SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy," she wrote as her caption for the picture on Instagram.

But what got this into the limelight was when the singer started receiving mixed reviews from some of her admirers.

One of the users wrote,"You have your own line. Why would you support Kim" while another remarked, "Screwwww skims but loving her shoes tho."

"I won't support anything a Kardashian makes," a third person chimed in.

On the other hand, other commenters defended Simpson, who has been in the news for her recent weight reduction.

You look SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Incredible!!! one person exclaimed, while another said, "42 and still a BOMBSHELL!"

Jessica, weight loss a matter of concern?

The reality star and Simpson are friends through their kids, and while Simpson has recently flaunted her appearance on social media, an insider previously told Radar that her inner circle is "extremely worried" about how thin she seems.



