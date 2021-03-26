Jessica Walter of Arrested Development and Archer fame passes away at 80

Actress Jessica Walter who was known for essaying iconic roles in Arrested Development and Archer passed away aged 80 in New York on Thursday.

Actress Jessica Walter best known for her role as Lucille Bluth in the acclaimed series Arrested Development passed away aged 80 in New York City on Wednesday, March 24. Walter known for having an illustrious career starred in some major projects including Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut, Play Misty for Me. The actress was also popularly known for voicing the character of Malory Archer on FXX’s animated series Archer. Walter's passing has certainly come as a shock to many, especially her Arrested Development co-stars and tributes have been pouring in for her.

Among her other achievements, Deadline also reports that she served as 2nd National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild, and was an elected member of the SAG Board of Directors for over a decade. Apart from charming everyone on screen with her amazing acting skills, Walter also starred in a host of Broadway shows including Advise and Consent, Neil Simon’s Rumors, A Severed Head, Nightlife and more.

Jessica also won several accolades over the years including Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer and an Emmy for starring in Amy Prentiss, a police drama series that aired on NBC. Several celebrities paid tribute to the actress on social media including Ron Howard, Meredith Salenger among others.

Walter brought several iconic characters to life and her presence on-screen will be dearly missed. The actress is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann. Our deepest condolences to the Walter family, sending our prayers and strength to them in this difficult time.

