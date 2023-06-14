Jessica White's heartfelt confession to Nick Cannon "I wanted it to work, prayed every day”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, model Jessica White poured her heart out in a touching love letter dedicated to her ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon. The emotional letter delves into their nearly decade-long relationship, highlighting both the pain she experienced and the unparalleled love she felt in Cannon's presence. However, before delving into the depths of their intense history, White began with an apology for her appearance on the current season of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

An apology from Jessica

White apologised to Cannon, noting his evident annoyance, regarding the current incident over her participation in the event. After spending eight years together, White believed it was unfair for him to be caught off guard. She emphasised that he should be treated with more respect because he is a man, despite the fact that she thinks she has shown him more respect than he has ever shown her in public. This apology comes after her earlier declaration that she couldn't tell her narrative without addressing him; this declaration appeared to enrage Cannon, prompting White to elaborate.

Jessica accuses Canon of putting others on a pedestal

White bared her soul in her sincere letter, expressing her profound desire for their relationship to succeed. She prayed often hoping that Cannon would see and love her as much as she did. She regretted, though, that she had the impression that he had concealed his genuine sentiments throughout their relationship, leaving her with more questions than answers. White admitted that she left the relationship in the end broken and shattered, especially because she thought Cannon put the other women in his life "on a pedestal."

Jessica White's upcoming appearance on the June 13th season premiere of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" is expected to provide viewers an insight into their romance's dynamics. White sheds light on Nick Cannon's treatment of other women and the effect it had on her emotional health as she bravely shares her stories. Her love letter is a tribute to the intricacy of their relationship and the healing process she underwent, even though their relationship may have ended.

