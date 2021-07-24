Jessie J and Billy Porter RELEASE I Want Love remix; Former says she is ‘honoured’ for the collaboration

Jessie J and Billy Porter have joined hands for an iconic new version of the former's single, I Want Love. Jessie's track from earlier this month has a remix version now, which is up for streaming. The singer, 33, shared the news with her Twitter followers with links to stream the new song.

Adding that she is "honoured" to have collaborated with Billy Porter, Jessie's Twitter post expressed her excitement about being on the same team as the iconic Billy Porter on this song. The Pose star has also teased his audience about the collaboration stating that they're not ready for what's to come.

Check out Jessie J’s Twitter Post:

So HONOURED to have the iconic @theebillyporter join me on the @twocolors_music remix for I Want Love!! The remix is now available to stream – click the link below to to listen! #IWantLoveRemix https://t.co/va9DHV72bf pic.twitter.com/DVfSvAWAV9 — Jessie J (@JessieJ) July 23, 2021

The original song is a self-love anthem with producer and co-writer Ryan Tedder. The song comprises lyrics that are meaningful yet catchy and with an easy-going flow. In an interview, via ET Canada, Jessie said that she wanted a song that would feel classic yet modern. She aimed for a song with good vocals and one which will get everyone on the dance floor, adding that she is too eager for the world to hear what she has to offer.

Recently, Billy Porter had also broken his silence about being HIV-positive. The Broadway actor shared how he used to hide the condition from his friends and people he knew. He revealed to have feared being marginalised in the industry that wasn't very good to him at times. He also went on to add that he wants to speak out about his condition because he feels he can be who he is.

