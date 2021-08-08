Jessie J APOLOGIZES to Nicki Minaj after saying that she 'asked' to be on Bang Bang

Jessie J wrote a heartfelt apology to Nicki Minaj after the rapper criticized her for incorrectly recalling the origins of their 2014 song Bang Bang. Just one day after Nicki Minaj rejected Jessie J's assertions that she requested to be on the song, Jessie J tried to mend fences with her. For those who missed it, Jessie was talking to Glamour about some of her biggest hits when she mentioned the 2014 song, which also included Ariana Grande. According to I Want Love singer, Minaj heard the song and wanted to be a part of it.

However, Minaj’s version of events were somewhat different. Nicki recently took to Twitter to deny that she asked to be on the song. She claims the record label asked her to be on it and paid her for her work. She tweeted, “Babe @JessieJ, I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me 2 get on it & paid me." Later that day, Jessie posted a heartfelt apology to Nicki on her Instagram account. “I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude Told me huh,” she wrote.

Check out Jessie's apology here:

Meanwhile, according to Entertainment Tonight, Jessie J opened up about her current medical condition, which has hampered her ability to sing. The singer took to her Instagram post and posted an emotional clip of herself singing her new song, "I Want Love," which was originally intended for a speech therapist. She stated that she had been unable to perform due to vocal nodules and acid reflux.

