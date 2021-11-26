Jessie J breaks down in tears on stage after announcing miscarriage news: I’ve never felt more alone

Jessie J sobbed on stage at an intimate performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just hours after revealing she had a miscarriage. Doctors informed the 33-year-old singer that they couldn't detect a heartbeat following her third scan on Tuesday. During her performance at The Hotel Cafe, Jessie said that she had 'never felt more alone' after losing what would have been her first child.

As per Daily Mail, speaking to the audience, Jessie said through tears: "I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a little while and yesterday was f*****g s**t.' This year has been hands down the hardest year that I’ve ever had to go through. In December last year I lost my hearing, I got diagnosed with Menieres. Then I lost my voice which was f*****g awful. Then I lost my baby. I know I'm going to be ok because there is really nothing else to choose in the way I live. I’ve never felt more alone than I have felt in the past week."

However, Jessie hit the stage only hours after revealing her miscarriage, telling fans, 'I'm all over the place,' as she kicked off the two-hour gig. Earlier in the day, Jessie revealed to her followers that she had 'decided to have a baby on her own' after splitting with her partner of seven months, Max Pham, in October. The heartbroken singer claimed she was 'still in shock,' but she chose to perform in Los Angeles later that evening 'because singing will help me.'

She also posted a quote by Australian poet eyda Noir in a second slide on her Instagram post, which read, "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you've failed."