Jessie J cuddles up to boyfriend Channing Tatum in THIS loved up Instagram post; Check It Out

Just last month, the singer and actor reconciled after a brief period of break up. The couple had been dating for over a year.

Jessie J and boyfriend Channing Tatum are back on track and from the looks of it, the couple are more in love than before. After some loved up Instagram posts in recent times, it was time for another one as singer Jessie J shared a Valentine's special video. Scores of Hollywood celebs indulged in social media, and so did Jessie as she shared a rather mushy video with her beau. In it, we can see the 'Price Tag' singer cuddling up next to Tatum who seems to busy in a conversation.

Jessie also used an apt Valentine filter for the video which was pink in colour and had random hearts popping. She captioned the post, "Mines," with a red heart. Just last month, the singer and actor reconciled after a brief period of break up. The couple had been dating for over a year. Since their reconciliation, Jessie and Channing have been more open about their relationship and also made their red carpet debut.

However, a source had earlier told E!News that while they loved each other and their life together, the couple had not discussed getting married. They seem to be going with the flow. Check out Jessie J's Valentine Day post for Channing Tatum:

While Channing did not respond to Jessie's V-day wishes on Instagram, he did share a glimpse of their room decor.

Read More