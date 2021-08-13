Jessie J opens up about health struggle in candid note to fans; Reveals ‘Can’t get through a day without pain’

Singer Jessie J recently shared an update with fans amidst her health struggle. The award-winning singer, 33, took to Instagram today and wrote a sad note to her fans: “Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is affecting my voice. And well…I sobbed. For hours. I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type s–t,” she admitted.

“6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue,” she wrote.

“95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on,” Jessie said.

“I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t. I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy. That old line ‘it’s ok not to be ok,’ I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth. To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all.”

