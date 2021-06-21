Jessie J opens up on suffering from painful throat condition: Just hearing myself sing bought me to tears

'Price Tag' singer Jessie J revealed a few days ago that she has been suffering from a painful throat condition which has majorly affected her singing capabilities.

Singer Jessie J is getting candid about a painful throat condition that she has been suffering for the past few months. While Jessie hoped for it to be resolved by now, the singer revealed that it's not happening anytime soon. Taking to Instagram, Jessie, who recently dropped her new song 'I Want Love', shared a video of herself singing softly to send it to her speech therapist. She wrote, "The first song I sang was 'I Want Love.' Just hearing myself sing it and feeling so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears. I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it's been hard not singing."

In her lengthy post, she added, "It's literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I'm loud af. It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on… To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I'm sure."

Further elaborating on her throat condition, the 'Prince Tag' singer took to her Instagram Story and said, "In February, I started to feel a burn in my throat constantly. I ignored it for a bit as I presumed it was fatigue from the studio. When I went to see a doctor I was told I have major acid reflux and nodules because I have continued to sing with acid reflux which was probably caused by the steroids I had taken for my ear late last year."

Jessie J added that she also began to take "antacids" for the blisters that caused due to acid reflux. However, it hasn't been of any help. "I have had 8 cameras down my nose to look by 6 different doctors now. I ate the same 6 foods for 3 months," Jessie revealed adding that she has tried several procedures including acupuncture and massages.

However, the nodules subside when she isn't singing but flare up as soon as she does. "I am still in pain everyday. With rest and little talking/singing the nodules melted away. Like Olaf in the sun. But every doctor has told me if I sing (especially these songs) the nodules will just come right back," the 'Bang Bang' singer added.

On her new release, Jessie J revealed that she wanted her fans to have new music for the summer. "I am not telling you this for pity but for understanding why I haven't done any promo. I have been heartbroken to turn things down," Jessie J admitted. This is not the first health scare for the singer. Earlier, she was diagnosed with Meniere's Disease, which left her temporarily deaf. ​

